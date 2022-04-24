$16.80 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $13.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $71.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $71.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $80.20 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $80.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $141,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 38.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 86,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,036. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.91.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

