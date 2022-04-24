$163.24 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $163.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $150.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $668.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $670.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $749.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,256,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 392,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,159. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.