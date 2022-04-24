1,701 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,353,000 after buying an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,222,000 after buying an additional 54,186 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.