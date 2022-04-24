1,701 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,353,000 after buying an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,222,000 after buying an additional 54,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.