$18.29 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) will report sales of $18.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $79.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $81.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $133.40 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $158.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,425 shares of company stock valued at $79,078. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 146,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the period.

NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 172,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

