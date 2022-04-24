$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.15. Kadant posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kadant by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 259,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

KAI opened at $190.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kadant has a 12 month low of $163.17 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

