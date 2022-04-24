$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $10.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $10.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.07. 812,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,375. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

