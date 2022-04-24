$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.39. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $7.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $10.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.97 and a 200 day moving average of $324.36. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 80,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synopsys by 112.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.