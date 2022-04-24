$2.59 EPS Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.83. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 793.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $16.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $17.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,809. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

