$2.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to announce $2.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $12.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $14.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.38.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Saia stock opened at $207.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.25. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

