$22.36 Million in Sales Expected for The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) to announce $22.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.78 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $95.22 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $176.79 million, with estimates ranging from $168.98 million to $185.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valens.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

VLNS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 87,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,892. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

