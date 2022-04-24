2,458 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in Eaton by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 53,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

NYSE:ETN opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.