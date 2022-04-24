$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will post $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.68 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

CSX traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,027,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,607,627. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

