3,038 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,038 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($75.20) to GBX 5,730 ($74.55) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,545.77.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

