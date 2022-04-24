$37.06 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will report $37.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.46 million to $37.70 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $155.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.27 million to $159.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $173.41 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $184.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,370. The firm has a market cap of $422.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

