3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $82,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,950,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,613. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average is $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.
3M Profile (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
