3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $82,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,950,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,613. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average is $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.