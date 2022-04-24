4,600 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. 3M comprises about 0.5% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,613. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

