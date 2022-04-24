$517.47 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) to post sales of $517.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $603.40 million and the lowest is $490.60 million. Graco posted sales of $454.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 643,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $81.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

