5,331 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

