6,438 Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 111,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 54,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 271.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

