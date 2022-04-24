$695.87 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will report $695.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $686.73 million and the highest is $705.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $694.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

ALLE stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.51. 1,760,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,292. Allegion has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

