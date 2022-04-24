7,302 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Airbnb by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Airbnb by 55.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,770 shares of company stock worth $119,099,387 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.09. 3,863,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.38 and a beta of -0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

