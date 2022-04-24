$77.67 Million in Sales Expected for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to post $77.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $77.10 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year sales of $388.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $539.97 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on GitLab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GitLab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $89,241,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

