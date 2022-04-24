$775.02 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will announce $775.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $770.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $780.30 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $725.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

RXT traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 441,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,552. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

