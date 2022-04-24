8,005 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE CADE traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $26.52. 1,304,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.56%.

Cadence Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.