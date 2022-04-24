8,270 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Mills by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,348,000 after purchasing an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,485,000 after acquiring an additional 556,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $72.50 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

