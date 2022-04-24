8PAY (8PAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $69,542.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $69,542.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.07 or 0.07412739 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00043907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,535.55 or 0.99849931 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

