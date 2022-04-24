9,142 Shares in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000.

TECB stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.

