987 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Schaeffer Financial LLC

Schaeffer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 987 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.7% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

NASDAQ COST traded down $20.04 on Friday, hitting $571.70. 2,876,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $552.26 and its 200 day moving average is $528.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $365.29 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

