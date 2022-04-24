Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $163,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. 6,710,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

