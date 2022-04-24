AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

AHCO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 893,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.31. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $31.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 17,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $271,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 109,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

