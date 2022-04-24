Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Plans $0.16 Not Available Dividend

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) declared a Not Available dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1571 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Adecoagro has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

