Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Plans $0.16 Not Available Dividend

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) declared a Not Available dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1571 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Adecoagro has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,406,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 1,832,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 344,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 264,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 210,097 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

