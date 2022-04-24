Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,443,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,846 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $346,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $86,624,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,773 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,025,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $218.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

