Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

AEOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($122.58) to €107.00 ($115.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($97.85) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($121.51) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS AEOXF remained flat at $$154.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.15. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

