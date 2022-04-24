Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

