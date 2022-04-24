Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.