Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after acquiring an additional 369,258 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Aflac by 592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 350,534 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Aflac by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 349,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Aflac by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 677,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 329,212 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.