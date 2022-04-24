Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$99.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $237,937,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $126,367,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 967,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $49,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

