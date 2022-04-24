Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $214.00.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Shares of ABNB opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of -205.38 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,871,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,770 shares of company stock valued at $119,099,387 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 27.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Airbnb by 368.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 263.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

