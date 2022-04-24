Akanda Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Akanda’s (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 25th. Akanda had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 15th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ:AKAN opened at $11.55 on Friday. Akanda has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $31.00.
