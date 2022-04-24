Akanda Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Akanda’s (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 25th. Akanda had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 15th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:AKAN opened at $11.55 on Friday. Akanda has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Get Akanda alerts:

About Akanda (Get Rating)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis biomass, cannabis flower, and cannabis concentrates to wholesalers; and imports and sells medical cannabis-based products in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.