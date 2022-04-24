Akzo Nobel Declares Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4748 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

AKZOY stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKZOY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($102.15) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.