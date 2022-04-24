Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,775,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Alarm.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alarm.com by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 3,277.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

