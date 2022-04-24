Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.63% of Alaska Air Group worth $302,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,192,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,186.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 255,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. 3,020,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $72.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

