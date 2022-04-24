Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Alkermes stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,797. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,411. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Alkermes by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,030,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.