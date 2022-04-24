Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

