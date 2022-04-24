Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATUSF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

ATUSF opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

