Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

ACH stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 151,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

