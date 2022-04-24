Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
ACH stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.59.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)
