Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,095.14.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,887.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,089.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,244.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,671.45 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

