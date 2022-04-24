Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Ameren posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

Shares of AEE opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4,562.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 652.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 12.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.