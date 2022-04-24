American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,100 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,094 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $96,313,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $352,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL opened at $20.18 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

