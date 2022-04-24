American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. 10,673,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,903. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

